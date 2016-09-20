A first year undergraduate student of Fashion Apparel Management at NIFT-TEA College of Knitwear Fashion was taken to hospital on Monday after he complained of feeling sick, swallowing some tablets.

The student consumed a tablet, which later found to be a pain reliever, after he was asked to bring his parents on Monday for his alleged involvement in a clash.

The student, along with 10 others including five third year students, were asked to bring their parents after a group of third year and first year students clashed with each other outside the institution campus on Thursday.

On Monday, the particular student alone did not bring his parents and consumed the tablet. When taken to the hospital, it was found that he was ‘acting’ sick.

Meanwhile, Students Federation of India district secretary R. Vimal alleged that the clash between the students was the result of ragging.

“The first year students complained to the principal about the ragging and no action has been taken. For making the complaint, the third year students attacked first year students,” he said.

Official version

T. R. Vijayakumar, chairman of Admission Committee in NIFT-TEA Institute, said that a classmate and close friend of the student who consumed the tablet was dismissed from the college only a few days ago after he was caught on CCTV camera assaulting another first year student.

“It looked that the said dismissed student triggered confusions. No ragging has been reported,” he clarified.

Through mediation involving police officials, parents and college authorities, the issue was compromised late in the evening with a warning to the students not to involve in any mischievous acts.