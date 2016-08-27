A Plus-Two student of a Government higher secondary school in Veerapandi was issued transfer certificate by the headmaster on Friday for allegedly slapping a teacher.

The boy had reportedly slapped the lady teacher on Thursday after he was reprimanded and beaten by her in front of others for not bringing notebooks to the classroom.

The school authorities took the incident to the notice of Chief Education Officer R. Murugan, who in turn asked another official in the department to inquire into the complaint.

Inquiry

Education department sources said that based on the inquiry, the headmaster issued a transfer certificate to the student.