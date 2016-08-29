R. Vasanthakumar (14), a government school student, suffered injury on his forehead when he was shot at with air gun allegedly by a local youth in Kondalampatti area on Sunday.

Police sources said Vasanthakumar was playing in Periyaputhur South Street, when he was confronted by Vijayasankar (24) of the same area holding an air gun. Vijayasankar was making a gesture on Vasanthakumar with the air gun, when the weapon accidentally went-off. The boy suffered injuries and was admitted to a private hospital. Police picked up Vijayasankar for questioning.