A B.Sc. student was found dead in her college hostel room near Maraimalai Nagar on Wednesday.

According to the police. Hemamalini (18), of Chengipanapakkam in Tiruvallur district, was pursuing a course in clinical nutrition and dietetics.

She did not attend the morning session on Wednesday and when the sanitation workers were cleaning the hostel premises around noon, they found her body hanging from the ceiling in her room. The body was recovered and moved to Chengalpattu Medical College hospital for post-mortem.

Sneha's suicide prevention helpline can be reached at 044- 24640050 and the State helpline at 104.