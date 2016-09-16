The NIFT-TEA Knitwear Institute plans to is going to enter into tie-up with BS Modeschulen Nurnberg Fashion School, Germany for a student exchange programme. As a prelude to the agreement, two professors from German institute held talks with the NIFT-TEA Institute officials on Thursday and carried out visits to industrial units.

Julia Lausenmeyer and Judith Bauman of the German institute told The Hindu that the tie-up would benefit both the parties as Germany could learn the production standards in apparel manufacturing since the country is yet to venture into the same on a commercial scale.

“At the same time, Germany is strong in the areas of designing and sampling. The knowledge in those two segments will be passed on to the students here in Tirupur”, said Ms. Julia.