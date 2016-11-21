Madurai: A 17-year-old by of Karuvanur near here committed suicide by hanging after his father scolded him, on Saturday.

The police said that on seeing his son Vivek going for playing, his father M. Karunanidhi (42) had scolded him.

He had advised his son doing first year diploma course to better concentrate on studies.

The boy who was dejected ended his life by hanging. The Oomachikulam police are investigating.

People with suicidal tendencies can contact the State Government helpline ‘104’ for counselling.