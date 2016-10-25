Upset over scoring low marks in examination, a 20-year-old B.Sc. student committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence coming under the Subramanyapura police station limits here on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Seema Sultana, a final year student of a private college in Malleswaram. Seema Sultana was a resident of Subramanyapura, 9th Main Road.

According to the police, she had scored low on the mathematics paper in the recently held examination.

Her father, Abdul Rehman, had reportedly questioned her about it on Saturday and had also advised her to pay more attention towards studies. This had reportedly upset her.

“On Saturday night, she hanged herself from the ceiling fan. The incident came to light on Sunday morning,” the police said.