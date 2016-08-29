The police have held a 16-year-old boy for robbing jewellery, cash, and ATM card from a house in Arcot Town police station limit on Sunday. In his confession, the boy told police he committed the robbery to buy mobile phone and clothes.

The Class 12 student had gained entry into the house of Janarthanan, a teacher, at TNHB in Arcot Town by breaking open the back door on August 18. The couple — both teachers, had gone to school.

The boy took away cash of Rs. 5000, 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery and an ATM card. The pin number was written on the card. Janarthanan received an alert on his mobile phone when the boy withdrew money from the ATM. He had rushed home to find that his house was robbed, the police said.

Following this, he lodged a complaint with the Arcot Town police. Police said the boy, apparently feeling guilty, packed the jewellery and cash in a cover and threw it at the backyard of the house with an apology letter the next day. However, the family did not notice the packet.

Police zeroed on him using CCTV footage obtained from the ATM centre where he had withdrawn the cash. They arrested him on Sunday.

The boy told the police that he was attending tuition classes a few blocks away from the house of Janarthanan, and had noticed that it was locked during day time. He committed the robbery as he wanted to buy mobile phones and clothes, the police said.

Based on his confession, police recovered the packet containing cash and jewellery. They have produced him before the Juvenile Justice Board. He would be lodged at the Government Observation Home for Boys, Kellys in Chennai.