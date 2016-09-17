Tourists from Kerala buying food from Amma canteen near Udhagamandalam Bus stand, as most of the hotels remained closed in The Nilgiris district.- Photo:M.Sathyamoorthy

The state-wide strike call given by political parties and trade unions had a minimal impact on normal life in The Nilgiris. Though most shops and businesses were closed, a few grocery stores, tea shops and restaurants remained open on Friday. The flow of tourists to the district witnessed a sharp fall.

Private taxis, buses and auto-rickshaws also mostly stayed off the roads. Government bus services on the other hand were operational and all schools in the district remained open.

Demonstrations and protests were also organised in various parts of the district. Over 100 members of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi attempted to block trains at the Ooty and Ketti Railway Stations and were arrested. The DMK staged protests in Gudalur, Ooty, Coonoor, Pandalur and Manjur, resulting in arrests at Coonoor and Pandalur.