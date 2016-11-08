M.S. Valiathan, national research professor, Manipal University, presenting certificates to students during the graduation day at the Christian Medical College on Monday.— Photo : C. Venkatachalapathy

‘High cost of imports preventing access to healthcare’

Expressing concern over the lack of access to quality healthcare for 80 per cent of Indians due to high import cost of medical technology, M.S. Valiathan, national research professor, Manipal University, called for seamless integration of medical profession, technology and industry for taking up research and development in medical technology in the country.

Delivering the address at the graduation ceremony for the postgraduates at the Christian Medical College (CMC), on Monday, he said that technological advancements have ushered in radical changes in the field of medicine.

“From instrumentation for diagnosis and treatment to implants, disposables, biotech products and information and communication technology used in telemedicine, technlogy has transformed the field of medicine,” he said.

However, he said access to quality healthcare was limited only to 20 per cent of Indians. “Eighty per cent of the population has no access, possibly with the exception of telemedicine. This is because the cost is very high and the country spends nearly Rs. 15,000 crore a year on imports,” Mr. Valiathan pointed out.

Noting that the government’s share in healthcare was less than 1.5 per cent of GDP, Mr. Valiathan said there was no social insurance in the country. “But even if the government increases its share to three per cent and social insurance is introduced, the problem of access will remain. This is because the cost of imports keeps rising because of intellectual property rights (IPR),” he added.

He pointed out that this was a cause of concern and there was no sufficient appreciation of the gravity of IPR. “The solution lies in IPR, which we do not have in India. Hence, the cost is high. A seamless integration of medical profession, technology and industry is needed,” he said. He expressed concern that no instruments had been developed in the country despite having a talented pool of scientists, several industries and large institutions

Legislation sought

“Why is there no legislation for medical devices?” he questioned. He added that India had enough capital, rules and plans to develop technology. “What is lacking is spirit,” he said, adding that he hoped that the graduates would discover this spirit and become agents of change.

Certificates were presented to 288 candidates on the occasion. Sunil Thomas Chandy, director of CMC, Vellore and Anna B. Pulimood, principal of CMC were present among others.

