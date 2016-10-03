Awareness must be created among people about the importance of blood donation and youth should play a vital role in sensitising the people to donate blood once in three months, said D. Parimala Devi, Dean and Special Officer of Government Medical College and Hospital.

Inaugurating a function to mark the observance of National Blood Donor’s Day, organised by the Health Department here on Saturday, Dr. Parimala Devi said the district had a good number of blood donors.

More efforts should be made to register new donors.

Tests for ascertaining that the blood was free from HIV, STD, jaundice and malaria were conducted prior to donation.

Donors should desist from consuming alcohol and tobacco at least 48 hours before donation, she said.