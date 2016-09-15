After having relatively trouble-free days during the height of the Cauvery water-sharing row with Karnataka, some incidents of violence in a few areas and protests across the State marred the peace in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Most incidents took place in the western region, which shares a border with Karnataka, and has been affected the most economically. Several fringe political groups organised protests, some of which turned violent. The targets were all institutions associated in some way with Karnataka.

Various organisations and political parties staged demonstrations and picketed the branches of Karnataka-based banks in Coimbatore, in retaliation, they said for the ‘violence unleashed on Tamils living in Karnataka.’

A bakery and eatery in Coimbatore, run by a Kannadiga was vandalised by a lone man. Police stepped up vigil in the city after these incidents.

There were protests in Chennai too in three places, organised by pro-Tamil outfits, but they remained largely peaceful.