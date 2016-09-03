A stray panther that had triggered panic in the villages close to the Western Ghats beyond Kadayam was successfully caged on Friday.

The four-year-old male panther that had preyed upon a couple of goats and a few dogs, even as the pet animals were guarding the farms, was later freed in the evergreen forest in the Mundanthurai Range of Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) after medicine was applied on the bruises the animal had sustained as it got caged.

After the big cat strayed into the farms of Sivasailam, Petthaanpillaikudiyiruppu, Thoranamalai, Kaanaavur, Azhagappapuram, Sambankulam and Govindaperi, all situated close to the Western Ghats, the predator could easily hunt the dogs guarding the farms from invading wild boars that cause extensive damage to the crop and the goats and sheep being reared by the farmers. When the panther started frequenting their ranches, the farmers appealed to the forest personnel to cage the wild animal that even reportedly chased a farmer Karuppasamy of Azhagappapuram, a couple of weeks ago.