A bear that strayed into a coconut grove near Zamin Singampatti close to the Western Ghats on Thursday created a flutter as it was sitting atop a tree for more than two hours. When farmer Sattanathan visited the farm in the morning, he saw the animal and alerted the Forest Department personnel. Even after the forest personnel burst crackers in a bid to get the animal down, the noise did not scare the bear sitting atop the tree.

Only when a villager climbed up another coconut tree near the tree on which the animal was sitting and set a discarded cycle tyre on fire, the bear got down from the coconut tree and ran towards the Western Ghats.

Forest personnel said the stray bear’s movement would be watched for a couple of days and steps had been taken to check further invasion of the bear into the farms.