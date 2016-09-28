National » Tamil Nadu

Tirunelveli, September 28, 2016
Updated: September 28, 2016 05:51 IST

Stray bear caged, released into forest

  • Special Correspondent
In the wild again:The sloth bear that was caged at Karisalpatti near Cheranmahadevi in Tirunelveli district being released into the forest on the Western Ghats.
In the wild again:The sloth bear that was caged at Karisalpatti near Cheranmahadevi in Tirunelveli district being released into the forest on the Western Ghats.

A stray bear was caged at Karisalpatti near Cheranmahadevi in the district on Tuesday.

According to K. Muruganantham, Deputy Director of Kalakkad– Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve’s Kalakkad Division, Forest Department personnel had been alerted after movement of a stray bear was noticed at Karisalpatti, Pillaikulam, Pattankadu and Kanganankulam. When the villagers saw the bear near Pillaikulam recently, the forest personnel kept a cage with fruits in the farm of one Ramesh at Karisalpatti.

The operation yielded positive result in the small hours of Tuesday when an 8-year-old male bear got caged.

After Mr. Ramesh informed Mr. Muruganantham of wild animal being in the cage, the Deputy Director rushed to the spot with a team of forest personnel, took the wild animal to Sengaltheri area beyond Kalakkad and freed it into the forest.

close

