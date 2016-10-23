The Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers Association has proposed various agitations to bring pressure on the oil companies to implement the Apurva Chandra Committee report on hiking the dealers’ margin.

K.P. Murali, president of the association, told presspersons here on Saturday, that the dealers had been demanding hike in the dealer margin for about 15 years, following which the Union Petroleum Ministry nominated Apurva Chandra Committee to fix the same.

The committee in its report submitted in 2011 had suggested fixing of margin for the dealers based on the investment in land and other infrastructure by them.

The report has not been implemented in toto. The oil companies are right now providing only part of cost and expenditure as dealer margin, without taking into account the formulae.

The association is demanding increase in dealer margin of Rs. 1.21 per litre on petrol and 77 paise on diesel. Such an increase alone will benefit the dealers.

Mr. Murali said that at present the oil companies are providing the dealers a paltry sum of Rs. 16,500 per month as salary. Right now the capital invested by dealers is fast drying up and they have been forced to borrow for continuing in the business. Demanding the implementation of the Apurva Chandra Committee report, all the 4,400 and odd retail outlets in the State stopped sale for 15 minutes from 7 p.m. on October 19 in the first phase and the move evoked overwhelming response. The retail outlets will organise similar ‘stop sale’ agitation on October 26.

In the second phase, the association has planned not to lift gasoline from the oil companies for two days on November 3 and 4. If the oil companies did not concede the demands by then, the working hours of the dealers will be restricted from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from November 5 onwards. The dealers will also down the shutters on all Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays and other national holidays. The association is affiliated to the Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers, which along with the All India Petroleum Dealers Association, has given the call for the protest. Earlier, Mr. Murali and P. Selvaraj, president, of the Salem District Petroleum Dealers Association, addressed a meeting of the petroleum dealers of Salem district.