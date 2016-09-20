Strident note:Vatal Nagaraj of Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha at a demonstration at Attibele on Monday.— PHOTO: N. Bashkaran

The inter-State border was tense as Kannada outfits staged demonstrations against Tamil Nadu over the Cauvery water dispute here on Monday.

The protest, led by Vatal Nagaraj of Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha, rallied Kannada outfits demanding ‘justice’ for Karnataka.

Protesters affiliated to Kannada Rakshana Vedike, Kannada Jagruti Vedike and Jai Karnataka marched towards the border with Mr. Nagaraj, Praveen Kumar Shetty and Manjunath Deva addressing them from atop a tempo traveller.

Mr. Nagaraj, dubbed the Tamil Nadu government a ‘420 government’ and lashed out at the Tamil film industry and politicians for ‘politicising the issue.’

Referring specifically to MDMK leader Vaiko and actor Satyaraj, Mr. Nagaraj demanded that they stop ‘abusing’ Karnataka. Mr. Nagaraj also issued a warning to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah not to release water to Tamil Nadu. Mr. Nagaraj said Tamil Nadu wanted water for crops while there was no drinking water for Karnataka.

He wanted the Prime Minister to hold a meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and Mr. Siddaramaiah. The archway of Attibele was heavily secured by the RAF and the BSF, besides the State police.

The movement of buses up to Jujuvadi was stopped in anticipation of protests, forcing the commuters to wait in the scotching heat. The possibility of allowing alternative means of transportation up to the inter-State archway was dismissed by the Attibele police.