It is time the Opposition stopped deflecting people’s attention from their betrayals in the Cauvery issue, BJP national secretary H. Raja said here on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, Mr. Raja tried to dispel the belief among delta farmers that the BJP had ditched the State by telling the Supreme Court that the much sought-after Cauvery Management Board could only be brought about through an Act of Parliament. He claimed that first the Cauvery issue must be settled in courts and once the legal course was run through, then the Centre would facilitate the legislative endeavour. Asked how, he replied that it would be achieved just the way the party had steered the GST Bill and means would be found to surmount that hurdle.