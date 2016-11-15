R. Kamalakannan, Minister for Education, laying the foundatioin for the additional classroom block for Avvayar Government College for Women at Karaikal on Monday.

The foundation for additional classroom block for Avvaiyar Government College for Women was laid here on Monday.

R. Kamalakannan, Minister for Agriculture and Higher Education, who laid the foundation, said that the construction of additional block was inevitable in the wake of the increase in the number of students being admitted to the college.

New courses had also been introduced at the college, resulting in the strength of students from meagre strength of less than 100 in 1972 to 1,288 students now. Postgraduate courses had also been introduced now.

P. Parthiban, Collector, said that the additional block with eight classrooms, would be constructed at an estimate of Rs. 2.65 crore. The total plinth area would be 4,042 square feet — 3,914 square feet for the building and the balance 128 square feet for the portico. A site belonging to the college on Dr. Ambedkar Road in the town was identified for the new block. P. Swaminathan, Chief Engineer, Public Works Department, V. Shanmugasundaram, Superintending Engineer, A. Rajasekar, Executive Engineer, and S. Thillaivanam, Principal of college, spoke.