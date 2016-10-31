National » Tamil Nadu

SALEM, October 31, 2016
Updated: October 31, 2016 05:33 IST

Stolen baby boy rescued in Salem

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Indu with her baby at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem on Sunday.- Photo: E Lakshmi Narayanan
Indu with her baby at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem on Sunday.- Photo: E Lakshmi Narayanan

The Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in the city witnessed emotional scenes on Sunday evening, when a newborn baby boy, who was stolen from the hospital ward five days ago, was rescued by the police and handed over to the parents.

Indu, wife of G. Venkatesan of Neermullikuttai village in Vazhappadi taluk, had given birth to a baby boy on October 24 at the hospital and was undergoing treatment at the post-operative ward. She found the baby missing from the room on October 26.

Based on a complaint in this regard, two special police teams were formed under the direct supervision of Raveendran, Assistant Commissioner of Police, to trace the baby.

CCTV footages revealed a young woman going out of the hospital with an infant. The police team immediately combed the bus stands and the nearby residential localities, but could not trace the woman. The police, on the assumption that the woman will bring the stolen baby for treatment, had alerted the government hospitals and all the primary health centres functioning in the districts of Salem, Namakkal and Dharmapuri. They had also displayed posters with the portrait of the accused in the vicinity of the hospitals and PHCs.

Meanwhile, the police got a tip off from Karavur village near Marandahalli in Dharmapuri district, that a woman of the village had suddenly brought a baby claiming to be hers. The police rushed to the village and retrieved the baby from Vennila (20), wife of Satishkumar of Sandhiyur. Police sources said that Vennila confessed that she had stolen the baby.

Georgy George, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order - Salem city, handed over the baby to Indu at the hospital in the presence of relatives.

Mr. George told presspersons that Vennila was married for three years and had no issues. Due to this, she was abused by her relatives. Unable to bear this, she moved around in the village in the guise of a pregnant woman for the past six months. She managed to slip away with the baby from the hospital and later took it to her parent’s village Karavur. Vennila was arrested.

More In: Tamil Nadu | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Cross-breeds get scientists’ goat as they dilute gene strength

SC issues notice to RBI on contempt petition

Ministers pay tributes at Pasumpon memorial

Increased number of fire accidents

Study indicates higher noise levels during Deepavali in Tirupur

BU eyes World Class University status

Plumber arrested for murder of wife

Infrastructure woes laid bare as roads become gridlocked

Commerce students come up with innovative products

Indian Bank launches e-banking services at VIT

The 17-year-old athlete L. Samyasri along with other runners taking part in 12km run to Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Coimbatore, for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. L. Samyasri won silver medal in the World School Athletics championship in Turkey on July 16, 2016, and received Rs. 20 lakhs as award from Chief Minister. Photo: M. Periasamy
As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, people from across the State are praying for her speedy recovery.

Chennai

As crowds surge, omni bus fares soar

Vehicles stranded at Porur plaza as police, bus crew clash

People with HIV seek better disaster response

Robbers attack manager of finance firm at Besant Nagar

Set up more air quality monitoring stations: HC

Order on wetlands hits amusement park plan

PIL alleging encroachment by Atomic Energy Dept. dismissed

Madurai

HC rescues woman employee from fraudulent marriage

RTI reply reveals State’s failure to grant money for teaching Tamil

Madurai Today

Fleecing comes to a halt in omnibuses

Stop move to shift INO project from State: Chamber

PILs against sand mining in Srivaikundam dam dismissed

SriLankan Airlines begins flight service to Madurai

Govt. non-functional: Stalin

Thevar Jayanthi fete incident-free

Collector inspects omnibus terminal

70-year-old woman’s life sentence set aside

Coimbatore

Encroachments on Noyyal Basin being identified for removal

80 prisoners let out on parole for Deepavali

e-Commerce portals make hay

Corporation issues guidelines for bursting firecrackers

Award for city doctor

Tiruchirapalli

Frenzied shoppers keep festive spirit high

Thoothukudi man dies as car overturns

Call for paradigm shift in formative assessment

Record cargo handling at Tiruchi airport

Fire stations brace up for Deepavali

Spate of distress calls keep fire fighters on their toes

Painter killed during Deepavali revelry

Record cargo handling at Tiruchi airport

Cracker waste clogs city drains

Puducherry

DEO reviews poll arrangements

AIADMK alleges poll code violation

Kiran Bedi reassures doctors, hospital staff on protection from mob attacks

Om Sakthi Sekar files papers

Idol Wing police to serve notice on French couple


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Tamil Nadu

2 units of Tuticorin power station non-functional

Two of the five power generation units of the coal-fired Tuticorin Thermal Power Station (TTPS) are non-functional.While production from the... »