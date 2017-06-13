DMK moves HC seeking CBI probe into 2 AIADMK MLAs' claims in sting

more-in

A day after two MLAs belonging to the rival factions of the AIADMK were caught on tape claiming that money and gold were offered to party legislators to support the Sasikala’s camp in February and their subsequent denial, the DMK on Tuesday approached the Madras High Court seeking a probe by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the allegations.

Making an urgent mention before the First Bench headed by Chief Justice Indira Banerjee, DMK senior counsel R. Shanmugasundaram urged the court to immediately order a probe by the CBI. Claiming that the money involved could be ‘black money’, he sought an ED probe.

To this, the Bench said that the plea would be taken up for hearing on Friday if the contentions are filed as a proper petition.

On Monday, two television channels aired video recordings of what they claimed to be a sting operation involving the Madurai South MLA S.S. Saravanan (AIADMK-PTA) and Sulur MLA R. Kanagaraj (AIADMK-Amma).