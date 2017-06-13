Tamil Nadu

DMK moves HC seeking CBI probe into 2 AIADMK MLAs' claims in sting

A view of the office of Madurai South MLA S.S. Saravanan. File photo   | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

more-in

Counsel also seeks an ED probe

A day after two MLAs belonging to the rival factions of the AIADMK were caught on tape claiming that money and gold were offered to party legislators to support the Sasikala’s camp in February and their subsequent denial, the DMK on Tuesday approached the Madras High Court seeking a probe by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the allegations.

Making an urgent mention before the First Bench headed by Chief Justice Indira Banerjee, DMK senior counsel R. Shanmugasundaram urged the court to immediately order a probe by the CBI. Claiming that the money involved could be ‘black money’, he sought an ED probe.

To this, the Bench said that the plea would be taken up for hearing on Friday if the contentions are filed as a proper petition.

On Monday, two television channels aired video recordings of what they claimed to be a sting operation involving the Madurai South MLA S.S. Saravanan (AIADMK-PTA) and Sulur MLA R. Kanagaraj (AIADMK-Amma).

Post a Comment
More In Tamil Nadu
political dissent
political development
politics
political parties
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
A view of the office of Madurai South MLA S.S. Saravanan. File photo
AIADMK MLAs caught in sting deny receiving money
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 13, 2017 4:11:32 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/sting-operation-on-aiadmk-mlas-dmk-moves-high-court-seeking-cbi-probe/article18970873.ece

© The Hindu