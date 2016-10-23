The district administration has asked the owners of cracker shops and wholesale dealers to adhere to safety measures and guidelines so as to prevent untoward incidents during the sale of crackers.

District Collector M. Asia Mariam asked the owners to store only the prescribed quantity of crackers in their premises and also ensure the building is concrete or brick structured.

Entry and exit points should be sufficient for the customers and also they should ensure safety for the public.

The Collector asked the owners to have portable fire extinguishers in the premises to put out fire immediately apart from sand-filled buckets and water availability. They were asked not to keep metals, batteries, electric items or items that catch fire on the premises.

Temporary shop keepers should maintain space between shops and also follow the guidelines. All the owners were asked to be careful while unloading the crackers and also desist from bursting crackers near their premises. The collector asked them to ensure incident-free Deepavali.

District Revenue Officer K. Palanisamy; ADSP S. Senthil; District Fire Officer K. Alagappan; and officials participated.