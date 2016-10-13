The United Farmers Association – Tamil Nadu has strongly favoured adherence to crop pattern matching agro-climatic zones for ensuring sustainable use of river water resources.

Crop pattern is globally accepted one which will rationalise distribution of available surface waters. Negligence of crop pattern by both by the Centre and states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu had led to the present dispute in sharing the waters of River Cauvery, said C. Vaiyapuri, president of the United Farmers Association, a press release here on Saturday. He urged the Cauvery Central Technical Team which is inspecting Mettur Dam on Sunday on the directive of Supreme Court to emphasise crop pattern in its report to the Apex Court. The Committee should also suggest enactment of legislation making adherence of crop pattern mandatory throughout the country to prevent the occurrence of water sharing disputes between different states, he said.

Mr. Vaiyapuri said that Karnataka state has expanded its cultivation area in violation of the principle of crop pattern by raising rain fed crops and the crops that could be grown in irrigated areas. Additional water is being diverted from River Cauvery for the expanded area, which has resulted in deprivation of water to the lower riparian Cauvery basin in Tamil Nadu.

Due to the selfish schemes of the state government the food security has become a big question mark. The government is forced to import edible oil, dal. The Centre too is not acting in the overall interest of the country.