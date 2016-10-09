Sterlite Copper bags award

Sterlite Copper has won the prestigious ‘National Award for Excellence in Water Management 2016’ of Confederation of Indian Industry.

Ruchi Kukreja, Associate Manager, Sterlite Copper received the award from Kakodhar, Chairman, CII Triveni Water Institute and Dhruv Sawhney, past president, CII in a glittering ceremony held at New Delhi recently. An official statement said Sterlite Copper won the award as a ‘Noteworthy Water Efficient Unit’ in ‘Within the Fence’ Category at the ‘National Competition for Excellence in Water Management’ organised by CII. This award has been given in recognition of conscious efforts taken by Sterlite Copper to be a ‘zero liquid discharge plant’ in not letting its effluents out of the company’s premises.