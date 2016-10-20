The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Bangalore Urban District, has appealed to the general public to take precautionary measures to control the spread of dengue and chikungunya. Speaking to presspersons on Tuesday, District Surveillance Officer, Bengaluru Urban District, Dr. T.K. Sunanda said, “We have conducted advocacy meetings involving all community people to create awareness about these diseases. The programmes are held in schools, colleges, anganwadi kendras, taluk and zilla panchayat offices.” She said children and aged people are more prone to the bite of the aedes aegypti mosquito, which is active during the day. The best method is to take preventive measures and avoid water stagnation that helps mosquitoes breed, she added.