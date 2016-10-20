The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Bangalore Urban District, has appealed to the general public to take precautionary measures to control the spread of dengue and chikungunya. Speaking to presspersons on Tuesday, District Surveillance Officer, Bengaluru Urban District, Dr. T.K. Sunanda said, “We have conducted advocacy meetings involving all community people to create awareness about these diseases. The programmes are held in schools, colleges, anganwadi kendras, taluk and zilla panchayat offices.” She said children and aged people are more prone to the bite of the aedes aegypti mosquito, which is active during the day. The best method is to take preventive measures and avoid water stagnation that helps mosquitoes breed, she added.
National » Tamil NaduBengaluru, October 20, 2016
Updated: October 20, 2016 09:40 IST
Steps taken against dengue, chikungunya
More In: Tamil Nadu | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Latest in this section
Charges can be framed against Marans: ED
Jayalalithaa’s health condition improves
Pillars found in the Palar housed in Vellore’s Government Museum
Five injured in assault
Farmers in Tirunelveli say no to growing eucalyptus on temple land
Vellore feels the heat as mercury soars above normal
Briefly
Air Engagements for Oct 20 Thursday
Autorickshaw gutted
Boy dies from snake bite in Vellore
As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, people from across the State are praying for her speedy recovery.