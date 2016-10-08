Advisory comes in the wake of burglaries

The Vellore police have asked jewellery shop owners and pawn brokers in the district to step up surveillance and security measures at their shops. They have been asked to install advanced Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras and burglar alarms and engage proper security staff at night.

P. Pakalavan, Superintendent of Police, Vellore, in a press release issued here, said that jewellers and pawn brokers should possess appropriate licenses to run shops.

The licenses should be renewed on time. Products that are of high cost should be insured, the release said.

Citing recent burglaries at pawn shops, he said that burglars had gained entry through the adjacent shops. They had broken open the locks of the adjacent shops and drilled the wall of the pawn shops.

To prevent such thefts, the police advised the jewellers and pawn brokers to ensure that the walls and ceiling of the buildings were built using concrete.

He also asked them to install advanced CCTV cameras and burglar alarms.

The safety lockers in which the jewels were kept should have advanced security features. There should be proper lighting facilities outside the shops. The police also asked jewellers and pawn brokers to engage proper security staff to guard the shops at night, the release said.

In Tiruvannamalai, R.Ponni, Superintendent of Police, advised the jewellery shops and pawn brokers to have their walls and roofs made up of cement concrete.

The advisory comes after burglars stole gold jewels and silver articles worth several lakhs from a shop in Devikapuram after overpowering the watchman. She also said that these shops should have burglar alarms and CCTV camera.

