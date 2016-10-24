With the price of banana bunches nose-diving, the farmers of Thammampatti block, Salem district, are transporting the fruits to Palani for making ‘panchamirtham’.- Photo: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

The steep fall in the price of banana bunches has forced the farmers of Thammampatti town and surrounding villages to transport the stock to the temple town of Palani for making mouth-watering traditional ‘panchamirtham’.

The farmers have raised plantain trees in large area in Thammampatti and surrounding villages of Sentharapatti, Kondayampalli, Koodamalai, Vazhakombai, Koneripatti, Ulipuram etc.

The Thammampatti daily plantain market received between 200 and 400 plantain bunches every day.

The price of ‘poovan’ and ‘thenmazai’ varieties which stood at Rs. 1,000 per bunch last month, dose dived to Rs. 400 at present. Following this, the banana bulk traders for the last few days procure the bunches for making ‘panchamirtham’.

A cross-section of the plantain farmers of the area said that with the commencement of monsoon period, the consumption of banana has come down among the common public to a large extent. Due to this, this fruit is fetching a poor price in the markets across the State. Hence, the banana bunches are being marketed to Palani where they have a perennial demand from the manufacturers of world famous ‘panchamirtham’.