From Basaveswara Circle to Esteem Mall in Hebbal

Steel bridge planned

To ease the traffic on Ballari road, the Chief Minister said that Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will construct an elevated a 6.75-km-long steel bridge from Basaveswara Circle to Esteem Mall in Hebbal. The foundation stone for the bridge would be laid in October and it will be completed in 18 months.

The Detailed Project Report, prepared in 2014, estimates the cost to be Rs 1,400 crore. However, this is likely to see an escalation with the Public Works Department (PWD) set to revise the Schedule of Rates.

BDA will float a tender for the project.