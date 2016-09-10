Hogenakkal registered 16,000 cusecs, while Mettur received 7,905 cusecs

Hogenakkal registered an inflow of 16,000 cusecs on Friday morning, 48 hours after Karnataka released water abiding the Supreme Court order. After the initial inflow of 3,500 cusecs into Hogenakkal on Thursday morning, the inflow went up steadily by the end of the day, recording 12,000 cusecs on Thursday night. With the increase in water, the waterways hosting small fish stalls on the rocks were submerged.

The water released from the Krishnaraja Sagar and Kabini reservoirs in Karnataka on September 6, following the Supreme Court directive, reached Mettur Dam in the early hours of Friday, bringing much joy to the official machinery and farming community of the delta region.

Public Works Department sources said that water started arriving at Mettur Dam from 4 a.m. on Friday. There is reasonable increase in the realisation of water in River Cauvery at Mettur Dam. The dam received 7,905 cusecs of water, compared to 3,091 cusecs on Thursday evening. The inflow is expected to rise further on Saturday with the arrival of the whole quantity of water released from Karnataka reservoirs.

The water level in the dam stood at 76.74 feet against its full level of 120 feet.

The storage level was 38.785 tmc against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc. About 1,250 cusecs of water is being discharged into River Cauvery from the Mettur Dam for meeting the drinking water needs of delta region.