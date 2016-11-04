Aiming the bullseye:Police personnel participating at the State-level shooting competition at Vallanadu range in Thoothukudi district on Thursday.— Photo : N.Rajesh

The competition is being conducted after a gap of seven years at Vallanadu

The two-day State-level shooting competition for police personnel commenced at the Shooting Range-cum-Centre for Community Policing and Training at Vallanadu here on Thursday.

Police personnel from various parts of Tamil Nadu are showcasing their shooting talents. Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) Vijay Kumar inaugurated the event by firing at the target. ADGPs S.R. Jangid (Transport Corporation) and N. Tamil Selvan (Armed Police), Inspectors General of Police (Operation) H.M. Jayaram and (South Zone) S. Murugan, and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Tirunelveli Range) R. Dinakaran were among the shooters.

The police personnel displayed their skills by standing, kneeling and lying at 100, 200 and 300-yard striking distance. The weapons used in the competition included rifle, pistol, carbine and revolver, sources told The Hindu .

It was a delightful moment for Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police Ashwin M. Kotnis who fired with a rifle at 300-yard distance. He said after a gap of seven years, this State-level shooting competition for police personnel was being conducted at Vallanadu. The previous competition held at this venue was in 2009. Shooters, who excelled in the competition, would represent the State at the national-level competition.

Mr. Kotnis said constables to ADGPs competed in the competition. Eight teams from Central, North, West and South zones were competing.

Later, he said South Zone team stood first in rifle shooting event and Commando Force emerged on top in carbine shooting.