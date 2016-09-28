International cyclist D. Rajesh, national medallists C. Dinesh and D. Murugesh and Tamil Nadu champion Riyaz Ahmed were among the 150 cyclists, including 50 women, who have registered their names for the 60th State-level cycling competition to be held here from October 10 to 12.

‘Ramnad District Cycling Association’ is hosting the competition for the first time and the competition would be held for four different categories – under 14, 16, 17 years for girls and boys and seniors for men and women, R. Johnson Kalaichelvan, secretary of the association, said.

The competitions were open to all, he said, adding the ground cycling would be held on October 10 and 11 and would cover 5,000 metres. The road cycling to be held on October 12 would cover 80 km for seniors, 70 km for under 17 category, 60 km for under 16 category and 50 km for under 15 category, he also said.

Last competition

The participants should bring their own bi-cycles. This could be the last cycling competition to be held at a district headquarters as an indoor stadium was getting ready at Vandalur, Chennai, and it would host the 61st competition, he said.

Tamil Nadu Cycling Association vice-president A.P.S. Raja and other office-bearers inspected the ground at Sethupathy Seethakathi Sports Stadium here on Monday, chairman of the association R. Balpandian said.