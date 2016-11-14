The district wing of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Labourers Association of the Communist Party of India, at its meeting held here on Sunday, has urged the State government to take steps to dredge all the irrigation tanks through the Public Works Department and the local bodies. A resolution adopted to this effect said that the State government should also desist from planting eucalyptus saplings and destroy the 'karuvel' species in the district for protecting the ground water table.

N. Periyasamy, former MLA and state president of the Association, said that the Central government should write off the farm loans taken by the farmers from nationalised banks.

Enathi Raju, district organiser of the Association and Sundararajan, district secretary spoke on the problems being faced by farmers in the district on financial and irrigation fronts. They wanted prompt payment of wages to the members of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.