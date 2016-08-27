S. Gopalakrishnan, Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, inspecting Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation godown in Ramanathapuram on Friday.Collector S. Natarajan is present.

Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection S. Goalakrishnan has said the State has adequate stock of rice for distribution under public distribution system (PDS) and predicted a fall in prices of toor dal in the coming months.

Talking to reporters after reviewing the automation and data collection process in PDS here on Friday, he said 3.25 lakh tonnes of rice was distributed to the ration card holders through PDS every month.

Though the consumption pattern varied from district to district, a majority of the card holders purchased rice. The government distributed 36,500 tonnes of sugar, 16,300 tonnes of wheat, 13,500 tonnes of toor dal, 7,000 tonnes of urad dal, 1.5 crore one-litre packets of palm oil and 25,000 kilo litres of kerosene through PDS every month, he said.

The government incurred a cost of Rs. 5,300 crore in the form of subsidy for the year 2015-16, he said. A major share of the subsidy – about Rs. 3,500 crore – went for distributing rice. The price of toor dal was expected to come down soon, he said.

Earlier, at the review meeting, Collector S. Natarajan said 777 fair price shops were functioning in the district, catering to 3.82 lakh card holders. More than 50 per cent of the card holders had updated their data by producing Aadhaar cards, he said.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan also chaired a review meeting in Sivaganga with Collector S. Malarvizhi and explained the need for speeding up data updating process.