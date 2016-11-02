Focus on training:Minister for School Education, Sports and Youth Welfare K. Pandiarajan inspecting the construction of a swimming pool in District Sports Stadium in Virudhunagar on Monday.

Efforts to encourage sports at village level, says Minister

The State Government would take efforts to identify 24 sportspersons and train them effectively to make them participate in the next Olympics, Minister for School Education and Sports and Youth Welfare K. Pandiarajan said.

Inspecting the construction of a new swimming pool at Virudhunagar District Sports Stadium, he said four sportspersons from Tamil Nadu had taken part in the Rio Olympics. Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority, along with the universities in the State, would provide training to produce skilful sportspersons. Efforts would be taken to encourage sports at village level, he noted.

Mr. Pandiarajan, along with Collector A. Sivagnanam, inspected the new swimming pool, being constructed at a cost of Rs. 1.23 crore. The pool measuring 25 metres by 16 metres would be constructed with Rs. 80 lakh allotted by Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority, Rs. 28 lakh sanctioned from MP Local Area Fund and Rs. 15 lakh set apart by District Rural Development Agency.

Earlier, the Minister inspected Kasturiba Gandhi Balika Vidhyalaya, a residential school, in Narikudi.

District Revenue Officer Muthukumaran, Aruppukottai Revenue Divisional Officer Selvi, Chief Educational Officer Pugalenthi, District Sports Officer Rajakumar were also present.