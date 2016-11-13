It was a star-studded Saturday of campaigning for the Assembly elections as stars from the tinsel town descended on Thanjavur soliciting votes for the AIADMK candidate, M. Rengasamy.

Sparkles flew as comedian Senthil and actress Vindhya led the cast of actors including stuntman Ponnambalam, director Liaqat Ali Khan, actors P. Jayamani, Jayagovindan and A.K. Rajendran as they went round the town canvassing votes for the AIADMK candidate.

These stars were apart from the eight ministers, six MPs and numerous MLAs aside the party district secretaries, who have been assigned distinctive regions and wards to go on a door-to-door canvassing.

Ms. Vindhya was in her usual best listing the achievements of Amma and sarcastically describing the earlier misrule of the DMK.

Mr. Senthil solicited votes for Mr. Rengasamy in his inimitable humorous style that drew repeated cheers from the enthusiastic crowds that greeted his roadshow.

Mr. Ponnambalam was rather eloquent and also gripping in his elucidation of the benefits of the AIADMK regime.

Of course many ministers and MLAs went along with the cine stars as they raced up and down the streets of Thanjavur to do their bit for the AIADMK candidate.

