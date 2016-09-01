New visitor:The star turtle being handed over to a forest official in Vellore on Wednesday.— Photo: C. Venkatachalapathy

: A star turtle found along the canal bank on the Gandhi Road was handed over to the forest department.

A wayfarer noticed the turtle and took it to the Vellore forest range office on Wednesday.

C.Kumar, range officer, said that it should have been washed along with flood from Kottai Malai reserve forest. Soon it was taken to Palamathi reserve forest and released there, he said.