: A star turtle found along the canal bank on the Gandhi Road was handed over to the forest department.
A wayfarer noticed the turtle and took it to the Vellore forest range office on Wednesday.
C.Kumar, range officer, said that it should have been washed along with flood from Kottai Malai reserve forest. Soon it was taken to Palamathi reserve forest and released there, he said.
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.