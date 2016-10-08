Mr. Stalin said that he visited Apollo Hospital on the orders of DMK president M. Karunanidhi.

DMK treasurer and former Deputy Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in Apollo Hospital, Chennai on Saturday.

Addressing the media after his visit, Mr. Stalin said that he, along with senior leaders Duraimurugan and Ponmudi visited Apollo Hospital on the orders of DMK president M. Karunanidhi. “We met doctors, Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam, Health Minister Vijayabhaskar and enquired about the Chief Minister's health.We were told that she is recovering well. We wish her speedy recovery.”

“On behalf of DMK, we wish that she recovers well and returns to her duty. Earlier, Kalaignar asked us to meet Ministers and doctors even if we are unable to meet her.”

The Chief Minister was admitted to the hospital on September 22 citing fever and dehydration, and the latest bulletin from the hospital stated that she was under constant monitoring.