Stalin urges Governor to appoint SEC chief

more-in

DMK leader and Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin has urged the Governor to appoint a new Commissioner for the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission, since the post has remained vacant since March 22, if the Chief Minister failed to do so.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said, “a responsible government would ensure that a new Commissioner is in place as the previous one retires. But, it’s unfortunate that the State government under Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has not acted on it yet.”

Claiming that the AIADMK government was not keen on conducting local body polls and has been maintaining that it cannot be held as directed by the court, Mr. Stalin alleged that that AIADMK government has not come forward to help the TNSEC in holding the local body polls.

Citing certain sections of the Constitution, Mr. Stalin said that the Governor should ensure sufficient staff for the functioning of the SEC.

“I urge the Chief Minister to send the files relating to the appointment of the Commissioner to the Governor immediately. If he fails to do so, I urge the Governor to seek the files from the Chief Minister and appoint the Commissioner at the earliest,” Mr. Stalin said.