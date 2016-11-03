Stalin upbeat on poll prospects

The strength of DMK in the Assembly will increase to 92 after the elections to Aravakurichi and Thanjavur and by-poll for Thiruparankundram constituency, claimed DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a private function here, Mr. Stalin referred to his party as not just another party that has 89 MLAs in the Assembly. The difference between the ruling party that won 1.75 crore votes and the DMK that won 1.72 crore votes was a mere three lakh votes, he said.

But, the elections to Thanjavur, Aravakurichi, and by-poll in Tiruparankundram will ensure the party has three more seats, taking the number of MLAs to 92, Mr. Stalin claimed, attending a family wedding of DMK MLA Thadangam Subramani here.

According to him, the State during the last term was governed through video conferencing. But, now even that was missing. Commenting on the just released Ease of Doing Business Report released by the World Bank ranking Chennai at an abysmal 15th among 17 cities, the DMK leader wondered what happened to the “98 MoUs inked” by the government at the Global Investors Meet, held at the fag end of the last term.

‘By winning the three constituencies that go to the polls, we will take our tally in Assembly to 92’