National » Tamil Nadu

DHARMAPURI, November 3, 2016
Updated: November 3, 2016 05:39 IST

Stalin upbeat on poll prospects

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
M.K. Stalin
M.K. Stalin

The strength of DMK in the Assembly will increase to 92 after the elections to Aravakurichi and Thanjavur and by-poll for Thiruparankundram constituency, claimed DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a private function here, Mr. Stalin referred to his party as not just another party that has 89 MLAs in the Assembly. The difference between the ruling party that won 1.75 crore votes and the DMK that won 1.72 crore votes was a mere three lakh votes, he said.

But, the elections to Thanjavur, Aravakurichi, and by-poll in Tiruparankundram will ensure the party has three more seats, taking the number of MLAs to 92, Mr. Stalin claimed, attending a family wedding of DMK MLA Thadangam Subramani here.

According to him, the State during the last term was governed through video conferencing. But, now even that was missing. Commenting on the just released Ease of Doing Business Report released by the World Bank ranking Chennai at an abysmal 15th among 17 cities, the DMK leader wondered what happened to the “98 MoUs inked” by the government at the Global Investors Meet, held at the fag end of the last term.

‘By winning the three constituencies that go to the polls, we will take our tally in Assembly to 92’

More In: Tamil Nadu | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Reconsider duty rebates: knitwear exporters

Two quacks arrested in Thoothukudi district

Spell out stand on Uniform Civil Code, IUML tells AIADMK

Workers from other States help knitwear units run without a break

Thoothukudi in need of desalination plant: Chamber

‘Distribution of PDS rice to continue’

Programme on water management begins

Government staff demand action against official

Temporary bus stand ends chaos

Hero stones in Melur face threat from tourists

The 17-year-old athlete L. Samyasri along with other runners taking part in 12km run to Marudhamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in Coimbatore, for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. L. Samyasri won silver medal in the World School Athletics championship in Turkey on July 16, 2016, and received Rs. 20 lakhs as award from Chief Minister. Photo: M. Periasamy
As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, people from across the State are praying for her speedy recovery.

Chennai

Mission Demolition on in Koyambedu

Two years after Moulivakkam collapse, twin tower to fall

The A to Z of adorning a temple idol

Huge buyer interest for TNHB flats at Ambattur

Remove school director, demand parents, teachers

Twelfth edition of Bharat Sangeet Utsav begins

‘World War II gave us the first economic spark’

Madurai

Dalits stage protest as man “attacked” by caste Hindus dies

Charitable eye hospital opened

DMDK, PMK candidates file nomination for by-election

Government teacher takes technology route

HC flays advocate for casting aspersions on EC

High Court to modify its order on Courtallam falls

HC raises a stink over lack of toilets in govt. schools

HC seeks strength of doctors, availability of haemodialysis machines in GHs

Rs. 19 lakh cash, 3 kg gold seized

Why Kalingapatti liquor shop cannot be shifted, asks HC

Check money distribution: BJP leader

Coimbatore

Restoring green cover along national highways

Plastic menace: civic body for emotional approach

Fire at paint factory, two injured

Nurseries planned on reserved sites

Jan Aushadi stores to be opened in Coimbatore

Tiruchirapalli

Stalemate over land transfer stalls flyover work

Tiruchi to get second community kitchen soon

Drive to clear silt from sewage canal

Bus stand work nearing completion

Facilitation centre opened

All Souls Day observed

Anti-dengue awareness campaign launched

Karuppur Kalamkari artist passes away

Outpatient dept. computerised

Puducherry

62nd anniversary of merger with Indian Union celebrated

CPI (M), PMK to boycott by-poll

BJP to work in tandem with N.R. Congress

Making homeless children feel special

Experts to review drug resistance in parasitic diseases


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Tamil Nadu

30 injured in bus-lorry collision

Around 30 persons sustained injuries in a head-on collision involving a private bus and a lorry laden with iron rods on the by-pass Road in ... »