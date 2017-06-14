Stalin, other DMK MLAs arrested after eviction from T.N. Assembly

Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and DMK working president M.K. Stalin and other party MLAs being arrested for staging a dharna outside the Assembly complex protesting their eviction from the House on June 14, 2017. | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

more-in

Waving currency notes and white papers with the slogan “MLAs for Sale”, the DMK MLAs in the Tamil Nadu Assembly demanded a debate on the alleged payment of money to AIADMK MLAs to win trust vote on February 18, 2017.

But Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal refused to grant permission, saying that the matter was before the Madras High Court and the MLA who was caught in the camera also had denied any involvement. He also evicted the DMK MLAs after 45 minutes of pandemonium and they staged a demonstration outside the House.

Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and DMK working president M.K. Stalin, Congress leader K.R. Ramasamy (right) along with their party MLAs sit on a dharna on Kamarajar Salai in front of the State Assembly on June 14, 2017. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Congress MLAs and the lone IUML member who also staged a walkout joined them. They were arrested by the police.

The issue was raised immediately after the question hour by Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin, who thumped on the desk and demanded the resignation of the AIADMK government.

Opposition leader M.K. Stalin and other DMK MLAs in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on June 14, 2017.

When Mr. Dhanapal said he would have allowed a debate if the DMK had not gone to the court, Mr. Stalin told him that there was nothing wrong in a debate since the matter would be taken up for hearing only on June 16, 2017.

The DMK members reiterated their demand and raised slogans against the government and at one point DMK’s deputy leader Duraimurugan made a remark against the Speaker that was expunged.

“In the pretext of advising me, Mr. Duraimurugan has asked me to resign,” the Speaker said.

At this juncture Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami intervened to say that a senior member like Mr. Duraimurugan, who was well aware of the rules of the House should not make such remarks against the Speaker.

Mr. Dhanapal reminded the DMK members that in a similar situation in 2011, when there was a controversy over Niira Radia tapes, Electricity Minister P. Thangamani, who was then a member of the House, was not allowed to raise the issue.

“Even though the tapes were recorded by the I-T department, Mr. Thangamani was not allowed to speak about the issue in the Assembly,” he added.

Mr. Dhanapal said the DMK members had come to the House with the motive of disturbing the proceedings and he was left with no option but to evict them to ensure smooth functioning of the House.