Collector holds all-party meeting to explain the model code of conduct

Filing of nominations for Aravakurichi and Thanjavur constituencies will begin on Wednesday.

Collector K. Govindaraj said here on Tuesday that candidates could file nominations with the Returning Officer or Assistant Returning Officer on all days except Saturday and Sunday till November 2.

They could file between 11 am and 3 pm.

He said only five persons including the candidate would be allowed inside the RO office at the time of filing of nominations.

Folow rules

The political parties and candidates should follow the model code of conduct and rules and regulations.

Earlier, he held an all-party meeting at the Collectorate to explain the rules and regulations to be enforced while filing nominations.