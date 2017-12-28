Stage set for Assembly session,spotlight turns to Dhinakaran

more-in

With the State Assembly likely to begin its first session for the New Year on January 8, the focus has turned to the impact that the latest entrant to the House, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, is likely to have on the ruling party and the deliberations of the Assembly.

While a representative of the Dhinakaran camp says that the newly-elected member from Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar will confine himself to issues concerning the constituency, the ruling camp feels that Mr. Dhinakaran will not be in a position to make any difference. On Friday (December 29), Mr. Dhinakaran will be sworn in as a legislator at the chamber of Speaker P. Dhanapal.

The Assembly, which met last in July, will commence the sitting with a customary address of the Governor. An announcement is likely to be made on Thursday. In all likelihood, Governor Banwarilal Purohit will spell out policies and schemes of the government, besides making some announcements.

Ordinarily, the House will meet for a week to discuss the Governor’s address. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will wrap up the discussion with his reply. The government is also expected to present its supplementary estimates.

This will be the first time that the Assembly is meeting since the disqualification of 18 pro-Dhinakaran legislators in September. While not granting any stay on the disqualification, the High Court has restrained the EC from conducting byelections to the 18 constituencies and the Assembly from holding a trust vote.

Thanga Tamilselvan, one of the disqualified legislators, says that as there will be only two other MLAs in support of Mr. Dhinakaran, his leader’s primary objective will be to highlight issues and problems concerning people of R.K. Nagar.

S. Semmalai, a seasoned legislator, says that as Mr. Dhinakaran is an independent, he has limited chances of speaking in the Assembly as it is the strength of respective political parties that determines the allocation of time to legislators to speak.

K.R. Ramasamy, leader of the Congress legislature party, feels that even though the presence of Mr .Dhinakaran in the Assembly can have an impact on the ruling party, one has to wait and see what political changes are going to take place.