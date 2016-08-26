Host St. Jude’s Public School and Junior College boys and girls went home merrier having clinched a double title in the ASISC Regional level volleyball tournament at its Westbrook campus courts here on Thursday.

The two-day tournament conducted on behalf of the Association of the ISC and ICSE schools in the Tamil Nadu region attracted 3 boys and nine girls schools.

The tournament was played on a league cum knockout basis and, the opening day saw 23 matches played in two courts and 15 matches the next day. And, St. Jude’s boys and girls did not disappoint.

St. Jude’s boys got the better of Kodai Public School in straight sets (25-13, 25-13) to wrest the title for the third time in succession and the girls fashioned a similar straight set (25-11, 25-21) win over Isha Home School for the title.

The winners will represent the Tamil Nadu region at the Nationals to be held in Hyderabad later this year.

There were also special awards for the best performers in both categories and St. Jude's students walked away with the lion's share.

Special awards: Boys: Best player of series - Ajhayendhran (St. Jude's PS) & Kasi Vignesh (Kodai PS); best player of the tournament: S. Anush (St. Jude's); best setter: L Abdulla Farhan (St. Jude's) ; best serve: Divij Adon Samjith (St. Jude's) & best all-rounder: M. Sourav (St. Jude's).

Girls: Best player of series: M. Surekha (St. Jude's); best player of tournament: P. Dhanya (St. Jude's); best attacker: M. Surekha (St. Jude's); best serve: Apoorva (Isha Home school).