The students of SSM Engineering College have excelled at ‘Royal Adelaide Show 2016’, the interaction competition of social investors, conducted by the STEMSEL Foundation, Australia.

The event was conducted via Skype. College students from across the world, including 31 teams from India, participated in the competitions.

The students of SSM Engineering College secured three prizes in the field of energy and transport, three prizes in the manufacturing and industrial applications, two prizes in environmental issues and agricultural application, according to a press release from the college. The winners will get certificates issued by Royal Adelaide Show and Royal Agricultural and Horticultural Society of South Australia.