A special sub-inspector of police (SSI) attached to Kandhili station has been placed under suspension on charges of dereliction of duty.

According to police, SSI Manivannan had registered a case of assault against Parasullah (41) of Luckynaickenpettai. Parasullah had reportedly assaulted a financier who had lent Rs. 1.5 lakh to his relative.

His relative had defaulted on payment and Parasullah had promised the financier to repay the loan. However, he entered into a verbal duel with the financier and assaulted him. Following the incident, Parasullah had come to the Kandhili police station on October 27. However, Manivannan slipped away from the station when the inquiry was going on. Superintendent of Police, Vellore, suspended Manivannan for dereliction of duty.