A Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) of police, attached to Nainarkoil police station, died after the two-wheeler he was riding towards the station skidded and fell into a roadside ditch.

The police said the SSI, Mohamed Sheriff (49), was on his way to the police station from the police quarters in Paramakudi around 11 p.m. on Wednesday when the accident occurred at P. Valasai. It was drizzling and the SSI lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a turn.

Since he was not wearing helmet, he sustained head injuries. He was lying unconscious in the ditch for about an hour, and no one noticed him in the darkness. It was only after a passer-by alerted the police around midnight, he was taken to a hospital, but the doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

He is survived by his wife and two college-going sons. The body was buried after a post-mortem on Thursday with police guard of honour.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) T. Inbamani paid his respect by placing a wreath on the body on behalf of Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan.