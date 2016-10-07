A Special Sub-Inspector of Police, attached to Pettai police station, allegedly committed suicide by hanging in his house on Thursday.

Sources in the police said Ravi (55) allegedly hanged himself in his house in the Police Quarters near Tirunelveli Town police station on Thursday when his family members had gone out.

During investigation, the police found that Ravi was depressed over domestic disputes he had for the past several weeks.

The body was sent to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem. Tirunelveli Town police have registered a case.

The State’s health helpline 104 provides anti-suicide counselling and Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline is 044-24640050.