Says the impact of bottom-trawling is damaging environment

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Tuesday emphasised the need for an early solution to the Palk Bay conflict involving fishermen of India and Sri Lanka.

Fishermen of northern Sri Lanka were concerned about the long-term damage caused to the environment and the sea resources, he told Indian Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar in New York.

Mr. Akbar called on the Sri Lankan President on the sidelines of the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), according to a statement from the President’s office here.

Referring to the impact of bottom-trawling, a destructive fishing practice known to harm marine ecosystems, President Sirisena urged New Delhi to work towards “an early solution” to the problem. Even as New Delhi prepares to host a high-level delegation from Colombo to discuss the issue, Colombo appears keen on banning bottom–trawlers. Less than a week ago, Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera, who spoke at the ‘Our Ocean 2016 conference’ in Washington DC, called for a ban on bottom-trawling. In his address, Mr. Samaraweera underscored Sri Lanka’s commitment to combat Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing. Indian fishermen, originating from Tamil Nadu, use thousands of bottom-trawlers to fish in the Palk Bay. They reportedly cross the maritime boundary between the countries, often prompting arrest by the Sri Lankan Navy.

President Sirisena told Mr. Akbar that both governments viewed the conflict from a humanitarian perspective and swiftly released fishermen arrested on charges of trespassing.

Expressing concern over the recent incidents of violence in Kashmir, the Sri Lankan President said complicated situations should be dealt with patience, and dialogue alone would help find a solution. When Mr. Akbar urged that some joint ventures between the two countries be expedited, President Sirisena assured him that he would monitor the progress of the projects, the statement from the President’s office said.