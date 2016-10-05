Five fishermen of Pudukottai district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy when they were fishing in the mid-sea.

All the five fishermen are from Sellanendhal coastal village. Fisheries Department gave their names as M. Thangamani, S. Pradeep, S. Arun, P. Thangavel and K. Gopu.

Pradeep and Arun are the sons of Sellan Chetty, the owner of the mechanised vessel in which the five had ventured into the sea for fishing.

Department sources said fishermen set sail from the Jagadapattinam jetty on Monday morning on board a mechanised vessel bearing the registration number IND-TN-08-MM-46.

They were scheduled to return on Tuesday morning, when the department got the news regarding the detention of the five fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.