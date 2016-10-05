A spotted deer was killed by stray dogs near Mohanur on Monday. The spotted deer strayed into a plantain farm on the bank of River Cauvery near Mohanur. The deer was chased and bitten by a few stray dogs.

The passersby rescued the deer and informed the forest department personnel. On the direction of R. Kanchana, District Forest Officer, a team of forest men rushed to the spot and treated the injured animal. However, it succumbed later. The autopsy on the carcass was conducted at the Veterinary College and Research Institute in the town and later buried, forest sources said.